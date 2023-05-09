Will Dubai schools get a 9-day break for Eid Al Adha?

Amid the surge of rumours that private schools in Dubai would get nine-day ahead of the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha, the education regulator of Dubai issued a clarification and said that schools would close only a day before the prediction of Eid Al Adha.

However, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed the rumours and said that the aforementioned report suggesting that students will get a nine-day break ahead of Eid Al Adha followed by summer vacation is totally baseless, the factual date will be decided based on moon sighting.

While taking to their official Twitter handle, the KHDA responded to the publication’s report and said, “Parents, should refer to their school’s approved academic calendar for details on the end of the academic year. The federal government will announce the Eid Al Adha holidays.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Six more airports to receive foreign Haj pilgrims

KHDA further informed that the academic calendar of private schools can be found on the authority’s website.

“Once declared by the UAE government authority, all private schools can only tentatively communicate public holidays (like Eid, UAE National Day) to parents and confirm them,” stated KHDA.

It confirms that the official holidays announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Ministry Of Human Resources and Emirastisation and other authorities are based only on the moon sighting.

According to astronomical calculations, UAE residents will a get six-day off which will start on June 27. However, the actual dates depend on the moon’s sighting, which decides the start and end of the Islamic year.