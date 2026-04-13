Will expand recruitment of transgender people: Hyderabad Commissioner

Hyderabad: Radhika Charitable Trust (RCT) on Monday, April 13, distributed 40 uniform kits to transgender police personnel in Hyderabad at its annual event “Shakthi 2026,” held at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills.

The event was attended by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, as the chief guest, along with K Padmanabhaiah, former Home Secretary of India, and Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar praised the 38 transgender personnel currently managing traffic duties on city roads and said the department was looking to expand such recruitment.

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“Leading life as a transgender person is not easy, yet for the past two years, they have been performing their duties efficiently and with dedication,” he said, adding that one of the personnel, Shiny, was also doing well professionally at Deloitte.

Sajjanar, who had previously worked with the trust during his tenure as Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, said he was glad to be associated with the initiative again.

Transgender people in Hyderabad Police

In December 2024, 44 transgender people were recruited as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad Police following an order issued by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. This included 29 transgender women and 15 transgender men.

The initiative aimed to offer formal recognition to the transgender community by employing them in government jobs.