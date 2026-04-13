Will expedite development of agency areas, says Telangana CM 

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, April 13, assured a delegation of tribal and girijan MLAs that the state government would take all necessary measures for the comprehensive development of agency areas, including expediting Forest Department clearances for infrastructure projects.

The delegation, led by Minister of Women and Child Welfare Seethakka, met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum listing issues affecting basic amenities in tribal and agency areas.

Revanth Reddy said the government would prioritise the construction of check dams in agency areas to meet drinking water and irrigation needs, and assured the legislators that forest department clearances for such projects would be obtained as quickly as possible.

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The Chief Minister also responded positively to demands for borewell drilling permissions on land cultivated by tribal farmers, and took note of complaints that road repairs were being delayed and new road approvals withheld due to forest department objections. He directed Forest Department officials to expedite decisions on pending cases.

Revanth Reddy also said that he would consider increasing the quota of Indiramma houses in tribal and girijan areas, and announced that Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA) would be strengthened to better serve tribal communities.

Among those who met the Chief Minister were Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju, Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateswarlu, and Mahabubabad MLA Dr Murali Naik.