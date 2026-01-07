Will fight terror with greater resolve: Modi speaks to Netanyahu

Modi said they also exchanged views on the regional situation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 7th January 2026 4:08 pm IST|   Updated: 7th January 2026 4:12 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
PM Narendra Modi and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said they also reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.

“Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel,” Modi said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead,” he said.

Modi said they also exchanged views on the regional situation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 7th January 2026 4:08 pm IST|   Updated: 7th January 2026 4:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button