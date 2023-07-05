Will fight the Lok Sabha poll from Hajipur, says Chirag Paswan

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party-Ramvilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday announced that he will contest next Lok Sabha election from Hajipur – long represented by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of his father and party’s founder Ram Vilas Paswan, he said: “I was watching a video of my father on Wednesday morning and he was wishing me to contest the Lok Sabha election from Hajipur seat one day.”

“Hajipur was the work place of my father. It was his home. His attachment with this place was immense. Everyone here wants their son to contest elections from home. However, it is not decided whether me, my mother or anyone else of the party will contest the Lok Sabha election from this Hajipur. The decision will be taken in the party’s parliamentary board.”

Chirag Paswan’s announcement comes as a challenge to his uncle and Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras, who is the sitting MP from Hajipur. Paras was responsible for breaking Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) last year and formed the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) with the help of 5 of the party’s 6 MPs. He subsequently became a minister in the Narendra Modi government.