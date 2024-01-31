Will fill 2 lakh govt job vacancies by Dec 2024: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised to fill 2 lakh government job vacancies by December 2024.

“We are committed to our promise to unemployed youth,” he said, addressing the event intended to present job appointment letters to staff nurses at LB stadium in the city.

Appointment letters were given to a total of 6956 women who are now recruited as staff nurses by the state government.

On the occasion, he also slammed the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dispensation for “failing” to deliver on the promise of jobs.

“This is only the first step in keeping the promise of providing 2 lakh jobs in a year. What I said that all the youth of Telangana will get jobs only if the jobs of ‘some’ are destroyed is coming true,” he remarked.

Slamming former minister T Harish Rao for calling the staff nurses appointments “a political distraction amid unmet promises of the Congress government”, Revanth said that the BRS leader is opposing jobs and “K Chandrashekhar Rao should instill some sense in his nephew.”

He also attacked KCR for giving the MLC seat to his daughter K Kavitha who lost in Nizamabad in the 2018 Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy said soon after assuming office, he and his cabinet colleagues met the UPSC chairman for suggestions as the state government had set out to “cleanse” the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in view of leaks of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission during the previous BRS regime.

A new chairman and members have now been appointed to the TSPSC. The government is making efforts to fill up over 15,000 police jobs soon, he said.

“I am giving reassurance to unemployed youth from this podium. It is our responsibility to fill up two lakh government job vacancies within a year. We will fulfil our promise,” he said.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had given a word in 2004 at Karimnagar to create Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the state was formed in 2014, Reddy said.

The government headed by him under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi would fulfill the promises made to the people by creating jobs, he said.

After today’s recruitment in the health department, appointments would be made in police soon, followed by filling up vacancies in all government departments through the state public service commission, he said.

Reddy also said the reason for organising the event at Lal Bahadur Stadium is that he and his cabinet colleagues took the oath of office on December 7 at the same venue.

The chief minister said his colleagues wanted to share the happiness of those receiving the appointment letters and their family members.

While the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues symbolically handed over the appointment letters to some selected candidates, others were told to collect their letters at the counters set up at the L B Stadium.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, health minister Damodara Rajanarsimha, R&B minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy, minister for Forests Konda Surekha, agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also attended the event.

(With excerpts from PTI)