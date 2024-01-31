CM Revanth holds meet to tackle traffic jams in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy convened a review meeting at the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday, January 31, to tackle traffic congestion in the city. He directed the home department officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to constructively manage and regulate traffic movement in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He urged the police department to give utmost priority to traffic management and deploy an adequate number of home guards to avoid scope for manpower shortage. Engaged home guards should be brought back to the traffic wing and the process should not exceed three months, he ordered.

He further directed the top officials of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to effectively coordinate traffic management. “Officials should meet once every month to review traffic-related conditions and take measures accordingly,” said CM Revanth.

This development comes amid rising traffic jams throughout the day across the city, resulting in longer travel times and wasted fuel for motorists.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted review meeting on #Hyderabad Traffic at the Secretariat. Discussion on measures to be taken to overcome traffic congestion in GHMC area



PS- Rubbing it in the face of those who trolled us for raising the issue of increasing traffic jams in… pic.twitter.com/CBgpZLViJF — Naveena (@TheNaveena) January 31, 2024

The Hyderabad and Secunderabad commissionerates have been facing a rise in traffic congestion since December 2023.

Meanwhile, experts listed various reasons for the disturbance on roads, including the excess VIP movement, especially around the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

They said that the visitors to Gandhi Bhavan and the Secretariat, which includes the chief minister’s convoy, ministers, and others travelling back and forth for political meetings, dinners, and functions, and especially the absence of traffic police personnel at many junctions, were creating a problem.

The current traffic situation on all roads is dire, especially during peak hours. The lack of traffic police personnel on the ground to direct vehicles has resulted in an unmanageable volume of traffic.

Immediate action needs to be taken to address this issue.

In the city, several motorists have expressed their concerns over the inadequate traffic management system. They have taken to social media to voice their grievances and appeal to the concerned authorities for a permanent solution.