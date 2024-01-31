Telangana: BRS supremo KCR to take oath as MLA on Feb 1

He is expected to begin visiting the BRS office regularly after the first week of February as the party prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st January 2024 4:16 pm IST
KCR elected BRS Legislature Party leader in Telangana
Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to be sworn in as MLA on February 1.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He was unable to take the oath with the rest of the party legislators on December 9 due to recuperation from a total hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

Also Read
Manickam Tagore sends defamation notice to KTR for ‘Rs 50 cr bribe’ remark

Chandrashekar Rao will also take on the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, having been earlier elected unanimously by BRS MLAs as their Legislature Party leader.

MS Education Academy

He is expected to begin visiting the BRS office regularly after the first week of February as the party prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st January 2024 4:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button