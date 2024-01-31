Telangana: BRS supremo KCR to take oath as MLA on Feb 1

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to be sworn in as MLA on February 1.

He was unable to take the oath with the rest of the party legislators on December 9 due to recuperation from a total hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

Chandrashekar Rao will also take on the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, having been earlier elected unanimously by BRS MLAs as their Legislature Party leader.

He is expected to begin visiting the BRS office regularly after the first week of February as the party prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.