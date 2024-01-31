Manickam Tagore sends defamation notice to KTR for ‘Rs 50 cr bribe’ remark

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Wednesday, January 31, sent a defamation notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao for his remarks that the Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy bribed him Rs 50 crores to bag the post of the state Congress chief.

Terming KTR ‘Koduku’ (son), Tagore said that if the BRS working president doesn’t respond to the notice in 7 days, he would approach the court.

“A defamation notice has been sent to Koduku. Perhaps he’s too engrossed in his farmhouse entertainments to bother with a reply. If he doesn’t respond in 7 days, it’s off to court we go!” he said in a post on X.

A defamation notice has been sent to Koduku. Perhaps he's too engrossed in his farm house entertainments to bother with a reply. If he doesn't respond in 7 days, it's off to court we go! https://t.co/BzhytzeZjK pic.twitter.com/xJ9DfelaiU — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) January 31, 2024

Responding to the notice, KTR said that Manickam Tagore is in a “confused mode” and is “misdirecting” the notices.

The dispute was triggered by the BRS working president’s remarks on January 28 and prompted the AICC leader to publicise the matter online and issue legal notices.

“Manickam Garu, Why are you in a confused mode and misdirecting these notices? It was your colleague congressman & MP Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for ₹50 Crore I had merely quoted the same since it was reported widely in media Neither did Venkat Reddy withdraw the allegation nor did he offer an explanation till date Suggest that you redirect the defamation notice to the right address of Mr. Venkat Reddy who now sits in Telangana secretariat,” he said in a post on X.