Will find permanent solution for Godavari floods: KTR in Bhadrachalam

He also promised to establish Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam on the lines of Yadadri temple

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 7:13 pm IST
KTR
BRS working president KTR with party Bhadrachalam constituency candidate Tellam Venkata Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao promised on Sunday that BRS would find a permanent solution to the Godavari floods. He also promised to establish Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam on the lines of Yadadri temple.

He was speaking after holding a roadshow held to support the BRS’ Bhadrachalam constituency candidate Tellam Venkata Rao.

Speaking on the persistent issue of Godavari floods, KTR said, “If the BRS candidate secures a victory in Bhadrachalam, we will work towards a permanent solution for the Godavari floods and elevate the Ramalayam, promising development that would surpass even the Yadadri temple.”

Drawing attention to the ‘past failures’ of the Congress in developing the state, KTR highlighted the BRS government’s achievements, including 24-hour supply and the implementation of various welfare schemes. “Are they (Congress) asking for another chance to further hamper development,” he asked.

He said with the completion of the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project, water will be pumped to upper plots ensuring proper irrigation. Continuing his campaign in the Yellandu constituency, KTR endorsed B Haripriya, describing her as a strong leader and educated woman and asked people to vote for her.

