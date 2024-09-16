Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul’s tongue: Shiv Sena MLA

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA’s remarks. BJP is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress,” Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies. Last month, a video of a policeman washing the Shiv Sena MLA’s car had gone viral on social media. Gaikwad had later explained that the policeman cleaned the vehicle voluntarily after vomiting inside it.

In February, Gaikwad had claimed that he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck.

Soon after, the state Forest department sent the purported tiger tooth for forensic identification and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.

