Will historic Hussain Sagar Lake ever get rid of its pollution?

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar Lake, which has emerged as a major tourist attraction surrounded by remarkable developments remains polluted even after multiple attempts to clean it.

Spread over 5.7 square kilometres, the Hussain Sagar Lake stands among the worst affected, as gushing water at many points displays a dangerous chemical cocktail.

Siasat.com acquired the latest data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) website that reveals a considerable increase in lake contamination.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) told Siasat.com that the odour from the lake water increases in summer while it fades away after the arrival of monsoons as impurities get washed away into the Musi River along with fresh water.

Invite tenders to clean up lake water

For 25 years, different international companies have come forward to take up the cleaning of the Hussain Sagar Lake but no significant difference has been recorded so far.

The TSPCB official said that the decade-long issue can only be eradicated by emptying the lake, diverting and refilling it with fresh water. The restoration can take up to six months of work.

“Hussain Sagar’s water quality has depleted to a great extent owing to the industrial harmful chemicals, and sewage water released into it. It will only get better if the state government collaborates with all the departments, invite tenders and take up the cleaning of the lake on a critical note,” said the official.

The PCB official said, “Measures taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), including the restriction and usage of synthetic colours in the making of religious idols that are immersed into it every year, have only contributed to the pollution level.”

“The newly-inaugurated musical fountains were also shut down as they were affecting the aquatic life in the lake,” added the official.

Water quality at the outlet near the GHMC headquarters, the outlet at Marriott Hotel, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), Opposite NTR Garden, Tank Bund, midstream Buddha Statue, Sanjeevaiah Park, Boat Club and near Khairatabad STP was assessed recently.

All points, except the Budha Statue displayed high levels of coliform of 1600 most probable number (MPN). Coliform are bacteria organisms whose presence in water indicates disease-causing organisms (pathogens).

The GHMC office and Boats Club points had the highest faecal coliform of 350 MPN, making them the most polluted zones. The fecal coliform bacteria are a sub-group of total coliform bacteria. Its presence in water samples often indicates a greater risk of pathogens being present.

Electrical conductivity was highest at PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). High electrical conductivity is directly proportional to the corrosive levels in the water.

The data put forth by environmental scientists from the board reveals that the pollutants including coliform, faecal coliform, high electrical conductivity, increased biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), and low level of dissolved oxygen (DO) have contributed to the depleting quality of water.

Low BOD levels showed that the water quality has become poor and oxygen levels are considerably depleting. High levels of total dissolved solids (TDS) indicated high levels of salt, metals and minerals in the water.

Hussain Sagar is not just known for its ethereal beauty but has a great historic significance. The lake connects two parts of the city (Secunderabad and Hyderabad) to each other. Every Hyderabadi has fond memories associated with this lake.

If there is no check on the rising pollution, Hyderabadis will lose its Hussain Sagar.