Hyderabad: No musical fountain show at Hussain Sagar, tourists in dismay

Hyderabad: The Musical Fountain Show at Hussain Sagar Lake which fascinated tourists, on a visit to the city, now remains non-functional.

The musical fountain show was inaugurated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in February and enchanted huge crowds that gathered every weekend between 7 pm and 10 pm.

But it seems like the management could run the show for only two months or less than that.

The floating fountains became a highlight of Hyderabad’s tourism scene as they portrayed a rare aqua scene, combining light, sound, and water.

The ‘water dance’ made the Sunday Funday festivities come alive as people were seen relishing the fountain waves dancing to the tunes of several groovy songs including jai ho and naatu naatu.

Today's #SundayFunday was a stupendous success !

Developed at a cost of Rs 17.02 crore, the fountains were designed to reach a height of around 90 meters. while they were 180 meters in length, and 10 meters wide, equipped with lasers.

Citizens, especially those from other districts were thrilled to see the show streaming on social media and travelled to Hyderabad to watch it live, only to be disappointed.

Disheartened over the sudden abruption in the functioning of the show, citizens took to Twitter and criticised the HMDA and Telangana government over no prior notice to the halt.

A Twitter user named Syed Asif said, “We wait more than an hour to see the magic of Hussain Sagar musical fountain but not starting a show on Sunday 16th April. What happened anna. We travelled from outside the city to see it but went back in disappointment,” while he tagged Telangana ITmionster KT Rama Rao on the post.

We wait more than an hour to see the magic of Hussain Sagar musical fountain but not starting a show on Sunday 16th April. What happened anna. We travelled from outside the city to see but going back with disappointment @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/bEQWZcX3BR — Syed Asif 🇮🇳 (@asifsyed0) April 16, 2023

While another Twitterrati posted an enquiry stating, “Musical fountain in hussain sagar is it open now? The last couple of weeks it wasn’t.”

This is not the first time that investments in the city, made to beautify and attract tourism have been left to crumble. The Mir Alam musical fountain worth Rs 2.5 cr also remains in shambles.

Mir Alam Fountain lies ignored

The 40-metre-long and 9-metre-wide musical fountain was set up on the very facet of the Mir Alam Lake, between Tadban to Aramghar roads.

Developed at the cost of Rs 2.55 crores, the structure now remains nearly submerged in the stinky water as it is completely ignored by the state development authorities.

Equipped with music and multimedia effects, the fountain was launched by the Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and home minister Mahmood Ali on April 19, 2022.

However, the fountain worked for no more than two days and has since remained nonfunctional with overgrown bushes drowning the project into a costly dismay.