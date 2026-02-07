Hyderabad: The excitement for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi is huge, but there’s one big problem, Hyderabad doesn’t have a true IMAX screen yet. Rajamouli’s film has been shot entirely in the stunning 1.43:1 IMAX format, and fans want to experience it in the best way possible. However, despite IMAX being ready to expand, the city is still waiting for the infrastructure to support it.
Rajamouli even joked about protesting outside IMAX’s office in Los Angeles if the screen isn’t ready by the film’s release in 2027.
IMAX Ready to Expand in India
Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX, confirmed that the company is open to expanding in India. Since 2020, IMAX has increased its presence by 60%, and they believe India can support at least 150 IMAX screens. However, despite this growth, India currently only has one true 1.43:1 screen at Science City in Gujarat, and it is not available for commercial use.
Hyderabad, a major city in Telugu cinema, is still waiting for a dedicated IMAX screen, especially the premium 1.43:1 format. Despite the growing demand for big-screen experiences, no exhibitor or celebrity, including Mahesh Babu, has confirmed plans to set up an IMAX screen in the city.
Audience Reactions
Fans are disappointed about the lack of an IMAX screen in Hyderabad. Many are urging Mahesh Babu to take action, believing the city’s market can support the investment. Fans are hopeful that Varanasi will help bring an IMAX screen to the city.
The Cost and Investment Issue
The main challenge for installing a true IMAX screen in Hyderabad is the high cost. Setting up and maintaining such a screen, especially the 1.43:1 format, requires a significant investment. Exhibitors may be hesitant to take the risk, especially with ticket price caps and high operational costs.
IMAX is ready to build more screens, but local exhibitors need to take action. Fans, including Mahesh Babu’s supporters, are hopeful that Varanasi will lead to an IMAX screen in Hyderabad. The city’s movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the day they can enjoy films in full IMAX glory.