Hyderabad: The excitement for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi is huge, but there’s one big problem, Hyderabad doesn’t have a true IMAX screen yet. Rajamouli’s film has been shot entirely in the stunning 1.43:1 IMAX format, and fans want to experience it in the best way possible. However, despite IMAX being ready to expand, the city is still waiting for the infrastructure to support it.

Rajamouli even joked about protesting outside IMAX’s office in Los Angeles if the screen isn’t ready by the film’s release in 2027.

IMAX Ready to Expand in India

Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX, confirmed that the company is open to expanding in India. Since 2020, IMAX has increased its presence by 60%, and they believe India can support at least 150 IMAX screens. However, despite this growth, India currently only has one true 1.43:1 screen at Science City in Gujarat, and it is not available for commercial use.

#IMAX responded to @ssrajamouli request of getting an IMAX.



IMAX says it’s ready. India is ready.

But Hyderabad still waits.



Giovanni Dolci of IMAX tells Variety India they work closely with exhibitors worldwide and India is no exception. IMAX has grown its footprint here by… pic.twitter.com/3BK48GB1GP — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) February 6, 2026

Hyderabad, a major city in Telugu cinema, is still waiting for a dedicated IMAX screen, especially the premium 1.43:1 format. Despite the growing demand for big-screen experiences, no exhibitor or celebrity, including Mahesh Babu, has confirmed plans to set up an IMAX screen in the city.

Audience Reactions

Fans are disappointed about the lack of an IMAX screen in Hyderabad. Many are urging Mahesh Babu to take action, believing the city’s market can support the investment. Fans are hopeful that Varanasi will help bring an IMAX screen to the city.

Rajamouli pushing for IMAX GT in India makes sense creatively, but it’s unlikely anytime soon. A smarter workaround is a Dolby-backed, non-IMAX mega screen as a limited-run event. No IMAX licensing, no legal issues, no long-term ROI risk. Just pure large-format cinema. 🎬 — S_C_D (@saichandudodda) February 6, 2026

@AsianCinemas_ @urstrulyMahesh step up



And bring the 1.43:1 IMAX to hyderabad, whole south India will be in hyderabad to watch varanasi in hyderabad atleast in its running period… We can expect minimum 75crs from that single screen in varanasi run



Bring it up!!! — emo ento 😒 (@EntertainT6494) February 6, 2026

It might be simpler for someone to buy out the Prasad's large screen and reconvert it to IMAX.



There is no other way for Hyderabadis to watch Varanasi in IMAX in Hyderabad. — Srikanth. (@SriPulapaka) February 6, 2026

I still hope that we can get a 1:43:1 ratio imax in india and I personally think in a cinema passionate state..Hyderabad is the deserving city — Kartik (@carthick1997) February 6, 2026

The Cost and Investment Issue

The main challenge for installing a true IMAX screen in Hyderabad is the high cost. Setting up and maintaining such a screen, especially the 1.43:1 format, requires a significant investment. Exhibitors may be hesitant to take the risk, especially with ticket price caps and high operational costs.

IMAX is ready to build more screens, but local exhibitors need to take action. Fans, including Mahesh Babu’s supporters, are hopeful that Varanasi will lead to an IMAX screen in Hyderabad. The city’s movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the day they can enjoy films in full IMAX glory.