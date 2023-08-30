Will Hyderabad witness Super Blue Moon today? Know celestial event timing

Term 'Blue Moon' refers to occurrence of second full moon within a single calendar month.

Hyderabad: Astrophiles residing in Hyderabad are wondering whether the Super Blue Moon will be visible from the city and, if yes, what will be the timing.

The Super Blue Moon will be visible from several countries, including India. Fortunately, the residents of Hyderabad will also be able to witness this astronomical phenomenon.

What is Blue Moon?

The term “Blue Moon” refers to the occurrence of second full moon within a single calendar month. The term has nothing to do with the colour of the moon.

A Super Blue Moon occurs when the second full moon of a month is closest to Earth due to its elliptical path.

The moon stands around 405,500 km away from Earth at its farthest point, which is known as apogee. During the Super Blue Moon today, the distance will be 357,344 km. Due to the decrease in distance, the moon, which will be full today, will appear larger than average.

Timing of Super Blue Moon in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the Blue Moon’s brightness will be at its maximum at around 9:30 pm IST.

However, the Super Blue Moon will reach its peak at around 7:30 am on August 31.

