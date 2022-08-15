Will JD(U)-RJD alliance impact 2024 polls? Know what Prashant Kishor says

Patna: Janata Dal-United (JD-U) recently joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after breaking ties with BJP.

Many political analysts said that it will have an impact on the upcoming general elections in 2024, however, Prashant Kishore has a different view on the development in Bihar politics.

According to him, JD(U)-RJD alliance will not create much impact on national politics. He also termed the change in government in Bihar as a ‘political arrangement’.

Committing on the duration of the new alliance in the state he said that in the recent past, the political formation had lasted hardly two years.

Tejashwi claimed that Bihar model will be replicated in whole country

Recently, Tejashwi Yadav met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the cabinet expansion in the state.

After meeting Gandhi, Yadav claimed that same model would be replicated in the country, in a reference to Nitish Kumar again dumping the BJP to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagatbandhan

“This government is the public’s government. It will be now replicated across the country as people are fed of unemployment, inflation and communalism,” the RJD leader said.

He said Nitish Kumar’s decision is a slap to the BJP style of politics and countering the charges of their past fights, noted that there are fights in every household “but we are from the same socialist beliefs”.

He also thanked Gandhi, CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja and Other leaders.

The meeting gains significance as the cabinet expansion is due in a few days.

