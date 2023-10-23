Will Katrina Kaif’s saffron outfit in Tiger 3 song trigger boycott calls?

Mumbai: Indians’ craze for cricket and Bollywood is unmatchable and every day there are debates on TV channels and social media platforms regarding the people associated with cricket and cinema. People keep an eye on Bollywood and in the past few years, we have seen that various films either achieved success or failed badly at the box office because of the boycott trend.

Currently, the most anticipated film ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following is making news as it is set to release on the 12th of November this year. The movie is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and has created a buzz already. From posters to songs, fans are showering their love for the film and actors.

The makers dropped the teaser of the film’s song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ three days ago and it has garnered more than 4 million views. Now on the 23rd of October, the full song was dropped and fans are flooding the comments box as they see Tiger and Zoya again shaking legs together.

The song garnered more than 2 million views in just two hours. The screengrabs of the song in which Katrina Kaif is wearing a saffron cutout bodycon dress are trending on X (formerly Twitter). Fans are expecting that Boycott Gang may again launch a campaign against the film.

Sharing the snap on the social media platform X, one of the users wrote, ”Ye To #Boycott wala Color hai..Karo Boycott jisse Fantastic Opening mile.. #Tiger3#LekePrabhuKaNaam#SalmanKhan#KatrinaKaif”.

Another user while captioning the screengrab wrote, ”Boycott voycott start Karo Bhai leke leke leke Prabhu ka naam. #LekePrabhuKaNaam”.

Earlier, various Hindu orthodox groups demanded a ban on the Pathaan films song ‘Besharam Rang’ as Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a saffron-coloured swimsuit in the song. Hate mongers alleged that saffron colour represents Hinduism and it became a hot topic at that time.

However, the boycott gang has helped Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to break several box office records and attempts to make it fail went all in vain. Let us see whether Tiger 3 will hit the controversy or not?

Watch the song below.