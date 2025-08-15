Will launch ‘Ronhingya Go Back’, says Union min on ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad: Calling the ‘Marwari Go Back, Gujarati Go Back’ campaign launched on the social media allegedly by Goreti Ramesh a drama being played by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the guise of Communists; Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed that such campaign was happening because Gujaratis follow ‘sanatana dharma‘ and are known to be close to the saffron party.

Declaring that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will wage a ‘Rohingya Go Back’ movement, he demanded that those running the movement against the Marwaris, to also talk about the Rohingyas whom have settled in the Old City in large numbers, from whom he said Telangana, more specifically Hyderabad, has a threat.

“BRS gave them shelter, and they are being nurtured by Congress,” he alleged, speaking with the media persons in Hyderabad on Friday, August 15.

“Gujaratis are not coming here to loot you, or seek power. They are only coming to do business. They are adding to Telangana’s GDP,” he said, adding that anybody could live anywhere in the country.

Minorities stopping growth of BCs: Bandi Sanjay

Claiming that the minorities were taking away livelihoods of the Backward Classes (BC) like Are Katikas and Rajakas, he dared those ones talking about Marwaris, to talk about those (minorities) who are stopping the growth of BC communities.

“We will do a movement to protect Hindu growth,” he said.

He asked the people to just ignore the ‘Marwari go back, Gujarati go back movement,’ and cautioned that it was all a conspiracy to break the unity of Hindus, who he felt, were coming together as a vote-bank.