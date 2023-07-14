‘Will make her quit job’: When Salman Khan spoke about his ‘WIFE’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s marriage has long been a hot topic of gossip among his fans and media circles. The superstar, who recently stated that the age of his marriage has passed, previously spoke about his marriage and claimed that if his wife worked in the industry, he would make her stop working.

Salman Khan Talks About His Wife

Back in 2009, Kangana Ranaut graced Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum for the promotion of one of her films. One of the clips from the episode is going viral in which Kangan can be seen inquiring about Salman’s marriage with the show’s Pandit.

According to the Pandit, Salman Khan will marry at the age of 49, and the girl will not be from the film industry, to which the superstar responded by saying, “Even if she is from the industry, I will make her quit the job.”

Kangana then expresses her surprise that Salman will marry at such an advanced age, prompting her to ask the Pandit, “What if he is secretly married and has kept it hidden from the world?”

Watch the video below.

Despite the fact that Salman Khan’s marriage is still a hot topic, his ability to deal with difficult situations with wit and charm continues to attract both his fans and the media. The actor will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.