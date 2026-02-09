Will Modi come and clean drains?: Telangana CM attacks BJP

Hyderabad: In a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, February 9 asked Union ministers from the state the logic behind using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name for local election campaigns. “What does Modi have to do with a local election? Will Modi come and clean the drains?,” he asked rhetorically.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 9, the Telangana CM said “Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy deceived people in the last GHMC elections by making false promises,” he stated, further alleging that the BJP and main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are maintaining “secret relations”.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP is protecting KCR, KTR and Harish Rao from not arresting them. He went on to attack the BRS leaders further, saying that they are behaving like cocaine and ganja addicts. The Telangana CM appealed to people to analyse the previous BRS government in the state and the BJP-led central government since 2014 in the country.

‘Not one project approved by BJP’

He further attacked the BJP, stating that not even a single project proposed by the state government was approved by the BJP-led Centre. “During recent visit to the state, we expected BJP president Nitin Nabeen would announce national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy district but not a single word uttered. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also campaigned in Adilabad without making any positive statement on their cooperation in completing the Pranahita-Chevella project, which provides 2 lakh acres of irrigation and drinking water to Adilabad district,” stated Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana CM further alleged that Union ministers Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy had claimed that thousands of crores would be sanctioned to Telangana (and not fulfilled). “The centre was giving less than the share that Telangana has paid to the central government in the form of taxes,” he asserted, adding that for every rupee given to the center, only 42 paise is being given back to Telangana.

“Karnataka received 16 paise, Tamil Nadu received 26 paise and Kerala got only 49 paise. It was a grave injustice to the southern states. In the northern states, Bihar received Rs 6 rupees and 6 paise. Madhya Pradesh receives 2 rupees and 9 paise and Uttar Pradesh receives 2 rupees and 90 paise. Have you ever questioned Modi, the central government, or NITI Aayog about this discrimination?” the Telangana CM asked.