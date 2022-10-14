Will never go with BJP again for entire life, Nitish asserts

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that he will not go with the BJP again for his entire life.

“I will never go with them (BJP) for my entire life. The previous leaders of BJP like Atal ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee), Advani ji, (L.K. Advani), Joshi ji (Murli Manohar Joshi) were the real leaders who believe in work. The present leaders of the BJP are only talking and have nothing to do with working,” he said during the inauguration of an engineering college at Samastipur.

“Bihar Engineering College, Patna is the oldest institute in the country and I was a student of it. When I became the minister in the Centre, I requested Joshi ji (the Human Resource Development Minister in the Vajpayee government) to recognise it as a National Institute of Technology and he immediately did so. Those leaders think for the common people while the leaders of today’s BJP only talk,” he added.

“I went with the BJP in 2017, expecting that they would be the successors of Atal ji, Advani ji, Joshi ji and work for the people. As they have nothing to do with the common people, I separated from them. Now, we have a socialist government in Bihar. All socialist leaders came together and we will work for the common people. We bring Bihar as well as the country on the development path,” he said.

“When I was with the the BJP, they were silent. When I went with Mahagathbandhan, they reopened the case against Lalu ji (RJD chief Lalu Prasad) despite him having no role in scam (IRCTC scam),” Nitish Kumar said.