Islamabad: Pakistani singer, music composer, and actor Azaan Sami Khan is once again making headlines, not for his work, but for his personal life. The son of Indian singer Adnan Sami Khan and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, Azaan has recently shared a statement about marriage and privacy that has quickly gone viral on social media.

In a recent interview, Azaan openly said that he will never share pictures with his wife on social media. “Mein apni biwi ke saath tasveer nahin lagaunga kyunke mera mazhab iski ijazat nahin deta. Nikah aik khoobsurat rishta hai jiska ehtram yeh bhi hai ke biwi ko parde mein rakhe,” he reportedly stated.

According to Azaan, nikah is a sacred and beautiful bond, and respecting it means safeguarding his wife’s dignity, modesty, and privacy. He further added that marriage is not only about companionship but also about upholding religious and cultural values, and for him, keeping his wife out of public attention is a form of respect.

For the unversed, the 31-year-old star, who married his childhood friend Sophia Bilgrami at the age of 20, has two children — son Ibrahim and daughter Laila. However, the couple divorced in 2022 on mutual terms.

Apart from his personal life, Azaan continues to shine in his career. He has composed music for blockbuster films such as Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Superstar, and Parey Hut Love, and is currently seen in the drama serial Main Manto Nahi Hoon.