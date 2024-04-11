Will not accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata

WB CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to “engineer riots” during elections and urged those who participated in the programme “not to fall prey to the plot”.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

“We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us,” Banerjee said while addressing the gathering at the Red Road.

She asserted that her party TMC’s fight is against the BJP.

“We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in Bengal, please see that no vote goes to any other party,” the TMC supremo said.

She also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for “using the central probe agencies against the opposition parties”.

TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.

