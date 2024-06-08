Will not allow anti-Muslim, minority campaigns: BJP ally JDU

KC Tyagi, the National Spokesperson for the Janata Dal (United) party, stated that while his party is part of the incoming National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, they will not allow any anti-Muslim or anti-minority campaigns to be run.

Tyagi emphasized that the Janata Dal (United) has credibility among Muslims and will ensure that “no such divisive campaigns targeting minorities will take place under the new government.

The senior JDU leader made the remarks in response to the question over anti-Muslim, minority rhetoric of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose ‘mangalsutra, mujra, muslim‘ remarks during the recent Lok Sabha poll campaign were widely criticised as ‘hate speech’ against India’s biggest minority.

“We have been taking stands over the subject. Now that the elections are over, people of all traditions and cultures should come together and now forget the stench that flew by whoever and for whatever reason during the election. Now it’s important to come to a consensus. You will be surprised to know that, on the Kishangunj seat, where there is a 65 per cent Muslim population, It’s not Owaisi’s candidate, but the JDU candidate who came second. It shows the credibility and acceptability of Nitish Kumar among the Muslims…,” he said, in an interview with The Red Mike.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the alliance. Despite falling short of the majority mark, the NDA managed to form a government with the support of its key allies, the Nitish Kumar led JDU and the N Chandrababu Naidu led TDP.