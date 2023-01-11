Will not compromise with Kerala on even ‘one cent’ of land: TN govt

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 11th January 2023 9:36 pm IST
Chennai: The digital land survey by Kerala is confined to its territory and Tamil Nadu would not compromise with the neighbouring State on even one cent of land, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

When former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, referring to the digital land survey, sought to know the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to protect the State’s territory, Ramachandran said Kerala has been already advised to seek prior permission (in the event of any related work, like cross-verification on Tamil Nadu side) and the survey is confined to Kerala’s regions.

Officials have been asked to exercise caution and be vigilant in inter-State border areas including Theni, which is Panneerselvam’s constituency. “There is no survey on our side,” the Minister said adding, “we will not compromise (with Kerala) even on one cent of land.”

It may be recalled that there were claims in a section of media that Kerala was conducting the survey in border areas that belong to Tamil Nadu. Panneerselvam is the deposed AIADMK leader.

