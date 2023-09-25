Maha: Will raise Muslim quota issue with Shinde, Fadnavis, says Ajit Pawar

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th September 2023 1:35 pm IST
Ajit Pawar.

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he had held a meeting with the state minorities department minister and officials and would raise the Muslim quota issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to find a road ahead.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, the NCP leader said he recently held a meeting with state minorities minister Abdul Sattar, officials from the concerned departments, and representatives of some organisations on the issues concerning the Muslim community.

“Topics related to Maulana Azad Mandal, Wakf Board properties, and other issues were discussed at the meeting,” he said.

Pawar recalled that Muslims were granted the quota in education and government jobs (when the UPA government was in power).

“The (high) court accepted the reservation (for Muslims) in education, but the quota in jobs was rejected. The Right To Education (RTE) Act was brought by the government for equal education later,” he said.

Pawar said he told the meeting that it was the opinion of Sattar and another minister Hasan Mushrif that Muslims get the reservation, “but since this is a three-party government, I told them I would put forth this issue in front of the CM and DCM Fadnavis and will try and find a road ahead”.

Pawar said he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government a year after it was formed and believes that both the parties (BJP and Shiv Sena) have had an understanding.

“After joining the government, I discussed with CM Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis. They told me they agree that there should be all-round development of the state,” he said.

Pawar said Shinde and Fadnavis assured him of smooth collaboration and joint working.

“It was also discussed that if any issue comes up on which three parties have different views, we (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP) will sit down and find a solution, and if needed, the issue can be taken to a higher level for discussion,” he added.

