‘Will return to India if situation worsens’, says Indian national in Israel

New Delhi: The dawn of an otherwise tranquil Saturday morning at the Ben Gurion University in Beersheva, South Israel, took an unexpected turn when warning sirens shattered the peace. Sweta Trishna, a Ph.D. scholar (cancer biology) at the university, vividly recalls the harrowing moments that followed.

“It was 6 a.m. when suddenly the warning siren started. As we ran towards the bunker from our hostel, which is around 100 metres away, there was bombardment of rockets, and we could see flames,” Sweta recalled.

For Sweta and other students at the hostel, it was a terrifying ordeal. They sought refuge in a bunker, remaining there from from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Emerging from the shelter, the true extent of the bombardment became painfully apparent.

Sweta said there are approximately 400 Indian students at the Ben Gurion University, and she herself has spent four years in the area. During this time, she has witnessed occasional rocket attacks, which, until now, were typically handled by Israeli defence forces without causing significant disruptions to the city.

However, this time it was different. Sweta recalled.

“This time the bombardment was very loud.”

The situation appears to have stabilised for now, but the lingering uncertainty has left an impact on Sweta and her peers.

She said, “Now the situation seems normal, but if it worsens, we will definitely consider returning to India.”

A total of 1,23,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza in the three days since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, according to the UN.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said: “More than 17,500 families, comprising over 1,23,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes.”

In the latest update, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it is currently sheltering 73,538 internally displaced people in 64 of its schools in all areas in the Gaza Strip.

Of those, 45 are designated emergency shelters.