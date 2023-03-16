Will run nationwide campaign to seek Rahul’s apology: BJP

The BJP leader further said that "Rahul Gandhi has not expressed regret for his statement yet".

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Updated: 17th March 2023 12:51 am IST
New Delhi:

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it will run a nationwide campaign to seek Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his remarks on the country’s democracy in London, if the Wayanad MP does not apologise.

Speaking at a press conference, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Rahul Gandhi has insulted India on foreign soil for which he should apologise. The BJP will run a campaign for his apology.”

Prasad said that it has become Rahul Gandhi’s habit to insult the people of India and democracy on foreign soil. “How long will he mislead the country?” he questioned.

He said Rahul Gandhi does not apologise, the BJP will run a campaign against him in which the Congress leader will be exposed.

Addressing the former Congress president, Prasad said: “Your ego is not bigger than the country.”

