Will Salman Khan’s Pakistani ex-GF take part in Bigg Boss 18?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 gears up for its anticipated launch in early October, rumors have been swirling about potential contestants. Several names have cropped up on internet and some are even very shocking. One such name that grabbed eyeballs is of former actress Somy Ali.

Known for her past relationship with Salman Khan, Somy’s name had surfaced as a rumored participant, leaving fans intrigued about her possible appearance on the show. However, Somy Ali has now firmly dismissed these speculations.

Somy Ali’s Statement On Bigg Boss 18 Rumours

In a recent statement to IANS, Somy criticized the show, calling it “heavily scripted” and expressing her disinterest in participating. “I can’t leave my non-profit to be a part of a show whose filming duration is far too long. I say this with the utmost respect for the show that I have not watched a single episode of it and have no idea what it entails. I have heard it’s scripted, and I was going to be a contestant, which is something I have never conversed about with anyone from the show who works behind the scenes,” she said.

More About The Former Actress

Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan from 1991 to 1999, has since distanced herself from the entertainment industry. After their relationship ended, she returned to the U.S. to complete her education. Somy, who starred in films like Anth (1994) and Yaar Gaddar (1994), is now focused on her philanthropic work through her organization, No More Tears, which supports victims of abuse.

Born in Karachi to an Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, Ali relocated to Florida with her family during her youth. She has remained largely out of the public eye and is dedicated to her non-profit work.

As Bigg Boss 18 continues its pre-production phase, fans will have to wait for the official list of contestants to see who will be entering the house this season.