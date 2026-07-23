Will show what gundagardi is: Gau Rakshaks at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Hindutva workers have assembled in groups at Jantar Mantar, saying they will show “what real gundagardi looks like” to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, while referring to reports of Delhi Police officers stationed in civil clothing at the protest site.

“Bhai toh jo log pooh rahe the ki civil me kuch gunde kaha se aaye, wohlog toh police waale the (To those asking where the goons in civil clothing came from, those were actually police personnel),” said the cow vigilante, who was identified as Swatantra Bhardwaj. “Lekin real gunde ka entry toh abhi hua hai aur gundagardi kya hota hai Delhi ke andar, woh ab humlog bataaeinge (But the real goons have just made their entry, and now we will show what true hooliganism in Delhi looks like).”

The cow vigilante group said they have been roaming all over Delhi looking for “cockroaches,” and it was only out of respect for the Delhi Police that the “sanatanis” are currently exercising some restraint. He vowed to lay siege to Delhi with the help of every single Gau Rakshak and Sanatani.

“We are going to set a date and a time, and all Gau Rakshaks and Sanatani brothers will lay siege to Delhi. Everyone stay on high alert,” the Hindutva worker said.

CJP’s Saurav Das alleges same goon behind attack on protesters

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday, July 23, alleged that it was Bhardwaj who had assaulted a minor protester’s father during the march.

“This goon also attacked minor Nishu’s father, Sanjay ji, inside Jantar Mantar and broke his skull. We kept demanding that the Police invoke SC/ST Act, and stricter IPC provisions,” wrote Das on X. He expressed fear that the cow vigilante will be emboldened to repeat such behaviour.

He questioned Delhi Police‘s silence on the issue, claiming that the authorities were protecting the goon. “Delhi Police why are you protecting him? We demand that this person be taken into preventive custody immediately and stricter sections be added to Sanjay’s case.”

#Imp: This goon also attacked minor Nishu’s father, Sanjay ji, inside Jantar Mantar and broke his skull. We kept demanding that the Police invoke SC/ST Act, and stricter IPC provisions. Our fear was that he’ll be emboldened to repeat this.@DCPNewDelhi why are you protecting… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 23, 2026

Bhardwaj has shared multiple videos on his Instagram account since the “Sansad Chalo” Parliament march on July 20, showing his support for the Delhi Police for using force against the protesters.

Several other videos have surfaced on social media wherein individuals in plain clothes are seen carrying lathis and other weaponry, attacking students protesting at Jantar Mantar. Many CJP protesters alleged that those individuals were police officers without their uniforms to incite violence first.

Footage from July 20 also showed a police officer pelting stones at the students.