Will Smith and Diljit Dosanjh’s Bhangra moves break the internet

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a video on Instagram that surprised everyone. In the video, Hollywood star Will Smith is seen dancing Bhangra with him to the song “Case.”

The video starts with Will showing Diljit’s photo on his phone. Then, both of them are seen smiling, laughing, and dancing together. Diljit wore a white kurta-pyjama with a red turban, and Will wore a blue outfit.

Will Smith Tries Bhangra!

Will Smith happily joined Diljit in dancing to the Punjabi dhol beats. Diljit shared the video with the caption:

“PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith. It’s Inspiring to see Will Smith doing Bhangra and enjoying the Punjabi dhol!”

Fans went crazy in the comments. One said, “This was not on my 2025 bingo card.” Another said, “My two favourites! Ultimate collab!” Even actress Rakul Preet Singh posted fire emojis.

Back in February, Will Smith had commented “Fire!” on one of Diljit’s posts. Diljit replied, calling him “Big Brother.” Fans had also noticed last year that Will followed Diljit on Instagram.

After finishing his big Dil-Luminati India Tour, Diljit is once again showing Punjabi culture to the world. This video is not just fun—it shows how music and dance can bring people together from different cultures.