Will Sourav Ganguly join politics? Mamata Banerjee’s enticements may work

For a retired cricketer, the profession of politics can be a sticky wicket to bat on. But former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has managed to negotiate the bouncers and beamers in West Bengal politics with a judicious blend of defensive and aggressive shots to keep his personal score progressing at a steady pace.

Recently he was appointed brand ambassador of his home state by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She made the announcement at the recently conducted Global Business Summit and handed him a letter of appointment on the spot. She also urged him not to refuse the offer.

Ganguly seemed to be pleased to have been given the responsibility. “I’m honoured to be among the successful individuals who impact young lives. Thanks to the Chief Minister and the government for prioritising this summit. It is great that influential figures are keen on investing in Kolkata’s prosperity,” he said.

But it may be recalled that it was the BJP which had pulled out all stops to get him on board before the last West Bengal assembly elections two years ago. The former Indian captain who later became the President of the BCCI was one of the most influential persons in Indian cricket then. He was under immense pressure to join hands with the BJP. His huge popularity with the people of his state would have swayed the minds of millions of voters.

Would have had an all India effect

It would have had an effect not just in Bengal but throughout the nation since he was held in high esteem by millions of cricket fans all over India. Even now many fans consider him to be among India’s best captains.

But Ganguly adroitly managed to keep himself away from the political fray and continued to play the game in his own way. At the same time, perhaps due to the pressure, he suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty operation. But finally, his steadfast refusal to become a part of the BJP disappointed the party’s top brass.

Ganguly not invited for the World Cup final

It was not surprising that he got no support from the party thereafter. His ambition to try for the post of Chairman of the ICC got no support from the BJP. He was not even invited to watch the recent ICC World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before that, for many years, Ganguly was targeted by different parties. Many years ago the CPI (M) wanted him and would have been happy to have fielded him in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha if he had agreed. But Ganguly declined even though he was friendly with the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

But now Mamata Banerjee has stepped in and succeeded in getting Ganguly involved in working for the welfare of the state – albeit not in a political capacity.

A new political stance

However, one thing has become clear. Ganguly’s presence at the summit, coupled with his new appointment, indicates a shift in his political affiliations. It is a distinct break from his earlier avatar wherein he was closely associated with BJP’s big names such as Amit Shah, his son Jay Shah and sports ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur.

But from Mamata Banerjee this was not an unexpected move. She is a shrewd politician and knows the place that popular sportsmen have in the hearts of the sports crazy people of West Bengal. She has already roped in quite a few top stars from different sports into her party who are now serving as MPs and MLAs. She also appointed the former IPL and Indian team ODI cricketer Manoj Tiwary as the minister of state for sports.

But the question that now arises is – what next for Sourav Ganguly? Will he go the whole hog and join politics seriously? Will he walk into the field to bat for Mamata Banerjee? That question will probably be answered when the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 come around. If he enters the fray then we may see plenty of sixes being hit.