Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli is one of the most influential directors in Indian cinema. He changed the direction of Tollywood with Baahubali, which became a huge pan India success. The film raised Telugu cinema to a national level. Later, RRR pushed the boundaries even further by bringing global fame to Indian cinema by winning the country’s first Oscar for Best Original Song.

Across the last decade, Rajamouli released Baahubali 2 in 2017 and RRR in 2022. Now he is working on Varanasi, which is set to release in 2027. These three films together may create a historic record of Rs. 5000 crore in global box office collections.

3000 Crore Already Earned and How

MM Keeravani recently hinted that Varanasi will release in summer 2027. With its global scale and ambitious storytelling, the film is expected to aim for the Rs. 2000 crore mark. If achieved, Rajamouli’s three films in ten years will together cross Rs. 5000 crore, strengthening his legacy as one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema.

THANK YOU EVERYONE for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IkjWle0gm5 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 16, 2025

Varanasi Budget

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The first four minute teaser created huge excitement worldwide with its scale, visuals, and storytelling across different timelines.

Reports say the budget of Varanasi is around Rs. 1300 crore, not including print or publicity costs. The final budget may go even higher because of international shoots, top level technicians, and advanced VFX. The film is expected to be one of the costliest Indian movies ever made.

Promotions and Characters

Rajamouli is known for world class promotions. Nearly Rs. 200 crore is set aside for marketing Varanasi. The first announcement event in Hyderabad alone cost around Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 crore. Prithviraj plays the villain Kumbha, a complex and powerful character that Rajamouli describes as one of his finest creations.