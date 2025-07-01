Will support doctors by all means: Telangana health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, July 1 said that the state government will support doctors by all means.

Wishing the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors Day, Narasimha lauded the doctors for their service. In a statement, the minister said, “Doctors play a very crucial role in everyone’s life from birth to the last moment and their services are commendable.”

Highlighting the steps taken by Telangana government to strengthen healthcare in the state, the minister said that about 430 civil assistant surgeon posts and 45 assistant professor posts were filled in the last one year.

Narasimha added that notifications have been issued for the recruitment of 607 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges. “In the past 18 months, about a thousand doctors have been promoted,” the minister said.

He reminded doctors in Telangana that the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is in progress, added that the doctors were demanding it for a decade. He said that steps are being taken to ensure a pleasant work environment for doctors and staff in hospitals.

Recently, the stipend of junior doctors and honorarium of senior residents have been increased by 15 percent.

The minister said that he will provide all possible support to doctors in the future as well.

On this occasion, the minister appealed to doctors to work hard to take the health sector in the state towards further development.