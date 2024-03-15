Will support Sunitha Narreddy’s fight for justice: Y S Sharmila

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Friday in Kadapa vowed to stand in support of Sunitha Narreddy, who is waging a battle to bring her father Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murderers to book.

Sharmila extended her support to Sunitha, her cousin sister and daughter of her uncle Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered five years ago in the run-up to the 2019 polls.

“I will stand in support of the battle for justice being waged by Sunitha. I am promising on this soil that I will stand behind Sunitha,” said Sharmila in a press release shared by APCC.

She attended the fifth death anniversary of the former Kadapa MP and the younger brother of former CM late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Calling for justice, the APCC president advised people to shun the politics of murder and asked for a lesson to be taught to people shielding the murderers.

Vivekanand Reddy was found hacked to death at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 15, 2019. Current Kadapa Lok Sabha Member Y S Avinash Reddy is an accused in this case and is battling a court case in this matter.