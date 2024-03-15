Will support Sunitha Narreddy’s fight for justice: Y S Sharmila

"I will stand in support of the battle for justice being waged by Sunitha. I am promising on this soil that I will stand behind Sunitha," said Sharmila in a press release shared by APCC.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th March 2024 10:55 pm IST
After the meeting, they together went to the samadhi of Sharmila’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.
After the meeting, they together went to the samadhi of Sharmila’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Friday in Kadapa vowed to stand in support of Sunitha Narreddy, who is waging a battle to bring her father Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murderers to book.

Sharmila extended her support to Sunitha, her cousin sister and daughter of her uncle Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered five years ago in the run-up to the 2019 polls.

Also Read
PM Modi to attend NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17: BJP leader

“I will stand in support of the battle for justice being waged by Sunitha. I am promising on this soil that I will stand behind Sunitha,” said Sharmila in a press release shared by APCC.

MS Education Academy

She attended the fifth death anniversary of the former Kadapa MP and the younger brother of former CM late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Calling for justice, the APCC president advised people to shun the politics of murder and asked for a lesson to be taught to people shielding the murderers.

Vivekanand Reddy was found hacked to death at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 15, 2019. Current Kadapa Lok Sabha Member Y S Avinash Reddy is an accused in this case and is battling a court case in this matter.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th March 2024 10:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button