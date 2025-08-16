‘Will use power for people’s welfare, not settle scores’: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said he intends to use power for the welfare of people and not to target those who troubled him in the past.

Speaking at the release of poet Ande Sri’s book Hasita Bhashpalu, Reddy said his electoral victory itself was enough to cause discomfort to his detractors. He noted that while some advised him to settle scores now that he is in power, he does not consider anyone an enemy.

Tracing his political journey from Zilla Parishad member to MLC, MLA, MP, and now Chief Minister between 2006 and 2023, he said power should be exercised for the welfare of Telangana’s four crore people.

Taking a veiled swipe at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Reddy remarked that true agitators for Telangana statehood never boast about their struggles. Citing Che Guevara and Ande Sri as examples, he said genuine fighters sacrificed personal wealth and family life, unlike some who acquired TV channels, farmhouses, and assets worth thousands of crores while still claiming to be agitationists.

Reddy contrasted his approach to accessibility with the previous regime, stating that while meeting the chief minister was once a privilege, today anyone can meet him. “I am one among you. As long as I hold this post, I will use it to serve the poor, not my personal interests. Whether it is for five years or 10 years, I don’t know,” he said.

Reiterating his vision for Telangana’s growth, the Chief Minister said he aims to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, pledging to remain active in public life until then to achieve this goal.

(With PTI inputs)