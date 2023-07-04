Will work for BJP’s victory in Telangana: Etala Rajender

Rajender, who was a senior leader and minister in the BRS government, was removed from the cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Published: 4th July 2023
Etala Rajender inaugurates Ayush kits distribution camp
Etala Rajender.

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who was on Tuesday appointed as the chairperson of the party’s election management committee in Telangana, said he would strive for BJP’s victory in the state.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders for reposing faith in him.

Observing that he is familiar with the problems of Telangana and also the strengths and weaknesses of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rajender said he would sincerely work in the role assigned to him.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy who has been appointed as the new state unit president is a senior leader and he would work with him, Rajender said.

Recalling that BJP had won two Assembly bypolls, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election and Legislative Council poll under the leadership of Sanjay Kumar during the last couple of years, Rajender said either BJP or BRS won in the recent polls but not Congress.

It is only BJP which can defeat the ruling BRS, he said.

Only one family benefits if BRS wins but people would benefit if BJP wins, he said.

Rajender, who was a senior leader and minister in the BRS government, was removed from the cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

He had joined BJP in 2021 and won as MLA on BJP ticket in a bypoll.

