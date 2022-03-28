Will you provide jobs to NRIs if Muslim countries send them back: BJP MLC to Govt

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) H Vishwanath asked state question whether it can provide jobs to NRIs if Muslim countries start sending them back.

This question comes in view of the recent controversy that triggered after instances of Muslim traders being barred from setting up shops and stalls in some temple premises and religious gatherings in Karnataka’s coastal districts came to the limelight.

Recently, Hindu activists in the Madikeri district of the state on Saturday staged a protest by sitting on the ground to vacate Muslim merchants from carrying out their business in a convention organized at Shanivarasante of Somavarapet taluk.

The move to ban Muslim traders from Karnataka temple fairs has spread to more districts of the state and is likely to snowball into a major crisis in the coming days.

The trend which surfaced in coastal districts and capital Bengaluru has made its way into Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkamagalur and Shivamogga districts.

BJP MLC’s reaction

If #Muslim countries start sending our employed citizens back to #India are you going to provide them jobs. #Muslims who have stayed back in India during Partition are citizens of India. Stopping Muslims from opening shops at places is sorry affair of a state. #AHVishwanath pic.twitter.com/nOUJUTM3RU — Safa 🇮🇳 (@safaperaje) March 27, 2022

Reacting to the development, the MLC questioned the state government whether they are in a position to provide jobs to NRIs if Muslim countries start sending them back.

Slamming politicians who try to use religion for political gain, he said that religion should not be used to gain power.

Who is Vishwanath?

He is a nominated member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. He was the former president of the Karnataka unit of JD(S).

Earlier, he was the cabinet minister in Karnataka Government. He also served the people as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.