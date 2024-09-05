Willing to get disability examined in AIIMS, Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on Thursday, September 5, told Delhi High Court she was willing to get herself medically examined in AIIMS after the city police claimed that one of her disability certificates may be “forged” and “fabricated.”

Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits, made the submission while the court was dealing with her anticipatory bail plea in the criminal case.

“I am willing to get myself medically examined. First they say I changed my name. Now they say disability is questionable. I am willing to go to AIIMS,” the senior counsel appearing for Khedkar said.

Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for further hearing on September 26, recording that the police have prayed for 10 more days for further investigation.

Khedkar’s interim protection of arrest granted by the high court will continue till then.

The Delhi Police counsel argued that Khedkar “concealed facts” while attempting the civil services examination that she was otherwise not eligible to write.

Khedkar’s senior lawyer claimed that the police have not pressed for her custodial interrogation in its status report filed in the matter, and the same was anyway not required as all records were available with the authorities.

The police said her custody was essential to unearthing the “conspiracy” and the other persons involved.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 to get reservation benefits.

On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams.

She has denied all allegations.

Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail.

The Delhi Police has claimed that any relief to her would hinder its probe into the “deep-rooted conspiracy” and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination.

It has subsequently claimed that Khedkar submitted two different disability certificates for civil services examinations in 2022 and 2023. Upon verification, it was found that the “possibility” of the latter “being forged and fabricated is more likely.”.

The UPSC has earlier said Khedkar committed a fraud against the Commission and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the “magnitude of the fraud” that could not have been done without the help of other individuals.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

On August 1, a Sessions Court here denied anticipatory bail to Khedkar and said there are serious allegations against her that “require a thorough investigation.”