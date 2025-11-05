Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19, the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is making major headlines as it nears its grand finale. With 11 contestants still in the game, the competition is getting fiercer each week, and fans are actively debating who will make it to the top 5 and eventually lift the trophy this season.

Amid the excitement, a viral photo claiming to reveal the top five finalists and even the winner and runner-ups of Bigg Boss 19 has taken social media by storm.

Bigg Boss 19 top 5 leaked?

The alleged list names the top 5 as —

Gaurav Khanna

Abhishek Bajaj

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Winner and runner-up

As per the leaked picture, Gaurav Khanna is shown as the winner, while Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhatt are mentioned as the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

However, Siasat.com could not verify the authenticity of the viral photo, and there’s no official confirmation from the makers or the channel regarding its credibility.

Despite that, the image has triggered a massive discussion online, with several fans accusing the makers of being biased and calling the show “scripted.”

The leaked list has certainly added to the curiosity and chaos surrounding the finale. But whether there’s any truth to these claims remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on this alleged leak? Comment below.