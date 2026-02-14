Winter ends in Telangana: Temperature to rise, rains expected Feb end

Temperatures will remain below 33 degrees Celsius for the next few days and night temperatures will hover around 17-19 degrees Celsius.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th February 2026 5:23 pm IST
The image shows people near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar during sunset, highlighting the start of rising temperatures and upcoming rains in late February.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Winter has officially ended in Telangana and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, according to weather forecaster T Balaji, who also predicted unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in a few parts of the state from February 25 to 28.

Temperatures will remain below 33 degrees Celsius for the next few days and night temperatures will hover around 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, he said.

According to Indian Meteorological Department’s weather report for Saturday, February 14, Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Rajendarnagar, Hanamkonda, Khamam and Medak also recorded temperatures a few degrees below normal on Saturday morning.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th February 2026 5:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button