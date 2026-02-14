Winter ends in Telangana: Temperature to rise, rains expected Feb end

Hyderabad: Winter has officially ended in Telangana and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, according to weather forecaster T Balaji, who also predicted unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in a few parts of the state from February 25 to 28.

Temperatures will remain below 33 degrees Celsius for the next few days and night temperatures will hover around 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, he said.

WINTER SEASON ENDED

UNSEASONAL RAINS AHEAD BY FEB END



The best winter season in last 10years finally ended by today. It's been the best 3.5 months of excellent winter for us



WELCOME SPRING SEASON



Spring season is the time when day temperatures will gradually start rising,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 14, 2026

According to Indian Meteorological Department’s weather report for Saturday, February 14, Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.

Rajendarnagar, Hanamkonda, Khamam and Medak also recorded temperatures a few degrees below normal on Saturday morning.