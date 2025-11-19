Winter grips Telangana, low temperatures recorded in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a persistent coldwave on November 19, 2025, with several districts registering the season’s lowest temperatures. Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the coldest minimum at 7.9°C, followed by Adilabad at 8.8°C, and Sircilla at 9.0°C.

Other districts, including Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Jagitial, Medak, and Rangareddy, have temperatures ranging from 9.3°C to 10.6°C, indicating a widespread chill across the state.

In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, temperatures were notably low as well, with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Serilingampally recording 10.8°C, the lowest in the city due to the coldwave.

Rajendranagar and BHEL both registered 12.2°C, while other localities such as Bollaram, Secunderabad Cantonment, and West Maredpally saw temperatures between 12.3°C and 13.1°C.

Areas including Gachibowli, Jeedimetla, Neredmet, and Alwal experienced temperatures in the 13.3°C to 13.9°C range. The cold was still felt further in localities such as Karwan, LB Stadium, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Bowenpally, Musheerabad, Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, and Jubilee Hills, where temperatures ranged from 14.1°C to 15.1°C.

Residents across Telangana are feeling the cold with foggy mornings and chilly winds.

Schools and outdoor workers have adapted to the early morning cold, and warnings suggest the cold wave may persist for a few more days with below-normal temperatures continuing in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.