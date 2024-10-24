Winter season in Hyderabad begins gradually as monsoon departs

Night temperatures in various districts including Hyderabad are starting to decrease.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th October 2024 11:38 am IST
Hyderabad experiences summer during day, winter at night
Representational photo

Hyderabad: As Telangana nears the end of the monsoon season, the winter season in Hyderabad and other districts in the states is slowly making its arrival felt.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the monsoon season will officially conclude after October 25, although some southern Telangana districts may still experience light to moderate rainfall before the rains fully withdraw.

With the departure of the monsoon, temperatures across the state have already begun to dip, signaling the onset of cooler weather.

Gradual temperature drop across Telangana

As the monsoon season draws to a close, night temperatures in various districts including Hyderabad are starting to decrease.

According to data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), areas such as Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy have started witnessing night temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, districts like Hyderabad, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, and Jogulamba Gadwal are experiencing slightly warmer nights with temperatures between 20 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cooling trend, average temperatures across the state are not predicted to drop below 17 degrees Celsius or 18 degrees Celsius until December.

Pleasant winter season in Hyderabad

Weather experts have noted that while global warming has reduced the number of truly chilly days in the region, Hyderabad can still expect pleasant and comfortable weather during the winter months. Daytime highs are expected to remain below 38 degrees Celsius.

Also Read
Illegal buildings sealed in Hyderabad

As the state transitions from the rainy season into winter, the overall weather in Telangana, including Hyderabad, is expected to be mild but enjoyable.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th October 2024 11:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button