Winter Session: Both Houses adjourned till Wed amid Adani row

The first day of the Winter Session on Monday, November 25, got off to a stormy start resulting in both Houses- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – adjourning till Wednesday after Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the ongoing Manipur violence and the indictment of Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and others in a US court on bribery charges.

Lok Sabha proceedings started after its Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the MPs who passed away. Amidst strong protest, Birla adjourned the House for an hour. After resuming at 12 pm, the House was adjourned again due to protests and sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House till Wednesday when Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on Adani and Manipur violence.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 20.

Imp to bring these issues in the House: Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed his disappointment with the Parliament’s proceedings and the ruling parties’ hesitation for a discussion. In an X post, he wrote, “It is important to bring these issues to the House when things are causing harm to the country and due to which the world may lose faith in us. We raised this issue to save the country.”

“We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy market driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India,” Kharge added.

आज हमने संसद में 267 के तहत अडानी का मुद्दा उठाया था। अडानी समूह पर Corruption, Bribery और Financial Irregularities के गंभीर आरोप हैं, उसके बारे में हम इस मुद्दे को सदन के समक्ष रखना चाहते थे।



क़रीब ₹2030 करोड़ की रिश्वत दी गई। जनता के पैसे का इस्तेमाल रिश्वत के लिए दिया गया,… pic.twitter.com/tE7YyZvGLA — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 25, 2024

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying those rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi said such a handful of people did not succeed in their intentions but the people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time. “There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos,” Modi said.

“Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes,” he added.

Modi said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly.

“But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy,” the prime minister said.