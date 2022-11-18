Winter special: Check out these holiday destinations in India

Winter is around the corner. During the season, we enjoy spending months curled up in a blanket with a cup of coffee and gazing out the window. However, these are only typical winter activities. This winter, why not give something new a shot? Something more thrilling and daring? Would you like your winter vacation to be an experience to remember? Get your travel dates finalized, gather your valuables, and let’s go on a trip of a lifetime. Let’s travel to some amazing spots this winter, from secluded ski lodges to breathtaking beaches.

Source: Twittera

Lakshadweep

Take advantage of Lakshadweep’s white sand beaches to experience the unique island temperature, swim in the crystal-clear water, explore the spectacular coral reefs, and engage in a range of water sports. Despite being a year-round tourist attraction, it is a favourite winter destination in India due to its excellent weather, particularly during this time of year.

Source: Twitter

Auli in Uttarakhand

Auli, which is also known as the Skiing Capital of India, is encircled by coniferous trees, snow, and oak trees. It also features some stunning views. In addition to skiing, there are many other wintertime activities available in Auli, including chair car trips and trekking.

Source: Twitter

Coorg in Karnataka

Coorg, a wonderful hill village, is a popular tourist attraction. This region is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty and is known for its picturesque surroundings and lush, green coffee estates. This magnificent town is also known as the Scotland of India due to the sky touching the hills and the changeable clouds. In addition to the breathtaking beauty, the area is also known for hosting adventurous sports like rock climbing and trekking.

Source: Twitter

Wayanad in Kerala

Wayanad is known for some of Kerala’s most fascinating treks due to its abundance of natural beauty, and the winter season may be the best time to travel these trails. To aid in your recovery from your treks, Kerala provides reviving Ayurvedic treatments and massages. If you don’t want a hilly honeymoon, Wayanad is one of India’s top winter tourist attractions.