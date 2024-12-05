Winter special: Top 10 spots to try best Marag in Hyderabad

When the temperature drops, nihari often takes center stage as the quintessential comfort food in Hyderabad. Yet, quietly competing for the crown is Marag, a creamy and flavorful mutton soup that is just as deserving of attention. It offers a lighter yet equally satisfying alternative to nihari with its velvety texture and subtle blend of spices and dry fruits. Perfectly paired with naan or sheermal, marag embodies the rich culinary heritage of the city of Nizams.

So, if you are on the lookout for this gem, Siasat.com has put together a list of Hyderabad’s best bowls of marag for this season.

Best Restaurants To Try Marag In Hyderabad

1. Hotel Shadab

Shadab is one of the most renowned restaurants for authentic Hyderabadi cuisine so naturally it is the first choice to satisfy all your marag cravings.

Where? High Court Rd, Ghansi Bazaar

2. Pista House

While famous for its Haleem, Pista House also excels in crafting a flavorful marag that pairs beautifully with fresh naan.

Where? King Koti

3. Sahib’s Barbeque

A haven for meat lovers, Sahib’s Barbecue offers a luxurious take on marag, perfect as a starter to their extensive barbecue menu.

Where? Mindspace Road, HITEC City

4. Capital Multi Cuisine Restaurant

Known for its consistent quality, Capital serves a hearty marag with tender meat and a rich, creamy base.

Where? Malakpet

5. Tosh-E-Daan

This hidden gem is loved for its authentic Hyderabadi dishes with marag standing out as one of the most popular dishes.

Where? Khajaguda

6. Kholani’s Mandi

While known for mandi, Kholani’s also offers a flavorful marag that is a perfect complement to their signature dishes.

Where? Banjara Hills

7. Golden Pavillion

This iconic restaurant delivers a smooth and delicately spiced marag, ideal for warming up on cold nights in Hyderabad.

Where? Banjara Hills

(Image Source: Zomato)

8. Biryaniwalla & Co.

While famous for its biryani, this spot also serves a rich and aromatic bowl of this dish that’s worth trying.

Where? Banjara Hills

9. Aish The Park

Elevating traditional flavors, Aish serves a gourmet version of marag that perfectly balances indulgence and authenticity.

Where? Somajiguda

10. Aazebo

Aazebo offers a royal rendition of marag, steeped in classic Hyderabadi flavors and tradition.

Where? Tolichowki

What is your go-to spot for a satisfying bowl of marag? Comment below.