For many Hyderabad residents longing for a peaceful winter break, Visakhapatnam stands out as one of the most refreshing coastal getaways. The city offers clean beaches, cool sea breeze, green hills and a relaxed atmosphere that feels far from the busy city routine. Whether it is a short weekend trip or a slow holiday, Vizag gives travellers a perfect chance to unwind and enjoy nature. Let’s explore this beautiful place.

How to Travel from Hyderabad to Vizag

By Flight: Fastest option; takes about 1 hour. (Rs.3500-Rs.6000)

By Train: Daily trains from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad; travel time 11-14 hours.

By Bus: Overnight AC and sleeper buses take around 12 hours; budget-friendly choice.

By Road: A smooth 12-14 hour drive via NH16; popular for long road trips.

The Beauty of Vizag’s Beaches

Vizag is known for its clean, well-kept coastline, with each beach offering a unique experience from lively stretches to quiet spots near the hills.

Best beaches to visit in Vizag or Vishakhapatnam 2025

1. Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach)

RK Beach is the most popular part of the shoreline. It is ideal for long walks, watching fishing boats and enjoying the fresh sea breeze. The wide promenade is clean and safe, with attractions like the Submarine Museum and the aircraft museum nearby. Families often spend their evenings here.

2. Rushikonda Beach

Rushikonda is famous for its clear water, golden sand and green hills. It is the main spot for adventure activities such as jet skiing, surfing and kayaking. With its natural beauty and tidy surroundings, Rushikonda is one of the most photographed beaches in Andhra Pradesh.

3. Yarada Beach

Yarada Beach is quiet, scenic and surrounded by hills on all sides. The smooth sand, clean water and peaceful atmosphere make it perfect for travellers who prefer crowd-free places. It is one of the best spots to simply sit, relax and enjoy nature.

4. Bheemli Beach

Bheemli Beach offers calm waters and an old lighthouse, giving it a unique charm. The beach is clean, peaceful and less commercial, making it ideal for slow walks and quiet evenings. It also carries a bit of historical importance, adding depth to the visit.

Places to Explore

Beyond beaches, Vizag has several attractions. Kailasagiri offers panoramic coastal views and a popular ropeway ride and glass bridge. The INS Kurusura Submarine Museum provides a rare experience inside a real submarine. For a scenic day trip, Araku Valley and Borra Caves offer coffee plantations, viewpoints and tribal culture.

Stay and Food

Beach-facing hotels along RK Beach Road offer lovely sunrise views, while Dwaraka Nagar provides convenient budget stays. Resorts near Rushikonda are good for peaceful surroundings. Vizag’s food includes fresh seafood like fish fry, prawns and crab curry. Andhra meals and beach snacks such as punugulu and mirchi bajji are widely enjoyed. Bamboo chicken in Araku is a must-try.

A Refreshing Getaway

For people from Hyderabad, Vizag remains an easy and soothing holiday option. With clean beaches, natural beauty and simple travel routes, it is a destination perfect for relaxation and fresh sea air.