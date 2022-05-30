India is free but we are “American slaves”: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Severely criticizing Pakistan’s incumbent federal coalition government, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the “American slaves” had increased the prices of petroleum products, while India bought cheap oil from Russia and reduced prices.

“It showed India is free but we (Pakistanis) are slaves,” The News quoted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman as saying while addressing a workers convention at Sheikabad, Charsadda, on Sunday.

He lauded India for following an independent foreign policy, saying it imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions.

“Our government signed an agreement with Russia to buy oil at 30 percent discounted rates. Our government was dislodged under a conspiracy,” he said.

Khan said an independent foreign policy was imperative for the speedy progress of Pakistan.

He warned that the nation would not forgive Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for torturing peaceful protesters of his party and conducting raids at their houses.

The PTI chief reiterated that they all would be brought to book and sent behind bars soon.

Asking the youth to get ready for another long march, Khan said that his party would soon start marching toward Islamabad to bring down the “imported government”.

He warned that his party workers would “snatch” their rights if they were denied it through peaceful means.