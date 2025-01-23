Wipro to create 5000 jobs with new IT Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IT firm Wipro has announced that an IT Centre will be set up in Hyderabad creating 5,000 jobs in the city. The new centre will be established at Gopanpally in the Financial District.

Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at Davos.

Wipro’s new IT centre is expected to employ 5,000 people directly and indirectly and is likely to be completed in two to three years.

Following the agreement, Rishad said, “We are keen to work with the Telangana government to promote innovations and create new opportunities.”

Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu urged the Wipro management to support the state in skill development initiatives.