Blackstone to set up data center in Hyderabad; will invest Rs 4500 crore

Hyderabad: Blackstone, a global leader in investment and infrastructure announced it will invest Rs 4,500 crore by setting up a 150MW data center facility in Hyderabad.

An MoU was signed between Blackstone and the government of Telangana along with JCK Infra, on the margins of the World Economic Forum2025 in Davos on January 22.

The proposed data center will focus on energy efficiency, advanced cooling systems, and robust cybersecurity protocols. It will be designed to cater to hyperscale clients, the facility will support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, fostering innovation in the global digital ecosystem.

Blackstone (Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) + JCK Group) will collaborate with one of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure providers, bringing significant foreign investment to the state and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global enterprises.